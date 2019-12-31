An SUV driver died in a collision Tuesday morning with a semitrailer truck at a well-traveled intersection in Plymouth, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 8:55 a.m. on Hwy. 55 at County Road 101, according to police.
The semi was eastbound on Hwy. 55 and struck the SUV as it headed north on County Road 101, police said.
The person in the SUV was declared dead at the scene, while the semi's driver declined medical attention, the emergency dispatch audio disclosed.
Police have yet to say which driver had the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled by traffic signals.
