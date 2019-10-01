Two of five people injured when a carjacker jumped a curb in Minneapolis and crashed into a Lake Street bakery were in critical condition Tuesday morning, a hospital spokeswoman and a family member said.

Cecilia Speranzella, 19, of Minneapolis, remains in HCMC for treatment of her severe injuries, said spokeswoman Christine Hill.

Joseph Speranzella wrote hours after the fiery crash Monday afternoon in a social media posting that his daughter “has a traumatic brain injury and is not responding.”

The father also said that his teenage son also was hurt in the incident at E. Lake Street and 17th Avenue S., recovering from “fractures to his ankle and two vertebrae.”

He added that the son “has lots of cuts and stitches, as he went through the bakery window and ended up ... inside the bakery.”

The father followed up Tuesday morning on Facebook and described his son’s condition as “critical but stable,” and added that Cecelia’s condition was unchanged.

From the time the carjacking began until the crash, the passenger vehicle struck another vehicle, the bakery, rammed a squad car and hit the pedestrians before going over the curb, hitting a streetlight and bursting into flames.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to HCMC for treatment of his injuries. He has yet to be identified.

The incident started a few blocks away at 17th Avenue S. and E. 26th Street about 2:15 p.m. An off-duty officer in a marked squad saw two people acting animated and went over to see whether there was a problem. It was later learned that a car was hit by the carjacker a few minutes earlier.

Farther down 17th, the officer saw the carjacker had crashed into the bakery. The driver then spun around and rammed into the front-end of the squad, said police spokesman John Elder.

The driver continued to flee police, jumped the curb and hit a streetlight, sending the vehicle bursting into flames, Elder said.

A person inside the bakery was also injured and was in serious condition as of Monday. Another person was hurt but refused medical help.

Elder said the officer whose squad was rammed was not injured. The squad had minor damage.

Star Tribune staff writers David Chanen and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.