One person was killed in a pileup involving a semitrailer truck during Wednesday morning’s commute in Inver Grove Heights, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 55 at Argenta Trail, according to the State Patrol.

Along with the semi, three other vehicles were caught up in the wreckage, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The State Patrol said it would have more to disclose about the crash later Wednesday, including whether any others were injured.

Westbound Hwy. 55 has been closed throughout the balance of the morning to allow investigators to collect evidence, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.