Gunfire on Minneapolis’ North Side killed one man and wounded another Friday evening.

Police officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Aldrich Avenue on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m.

When on their way, they were flagged down at N. Lyndale and 17th avenues by someone who was driving a man with a gunshot wound to a hospital.

First responders removed the man from the car and found he had no pulse; he died at the scene.

Another man with gunshot wounds was taken to HCMC, where he was in critical but stable condition late Friday.

The fatal shooting marked the city’s 35th homicide of the year. It occurred about a block north of a troubled corner that has been the source of countless resident complaints.

