A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department:

Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Broadway Avenue and found a man who had been shot. Paramedics from North Memorial Health Hospital arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Around the same time, officers on the scene were notified that a woman injured in the shooting had been dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left arm.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office expects to release the identity of the dead man.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 612-692-8477 or text 847411 (enter MPD, a space, and then the information).

STAFF REPORT