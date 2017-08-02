A natural gas explosion late Wednesday morning at a Minnehaha Academy building in Minneapolis killed one person and trapped others, fire and school officials said.

The building in the 3100 block of West River Parkway has collapsed to some degree, and fire crews are on the scene extinguishing the blaze and looking to remove any people who might be trapped, officials added.

As of 11 a.m., paramedic crews were treating people at the scene for injuries.

A statement from school administrators said the explosion involved a natural gas leak affecting only the upper school.

They said that any families that wish to pick up children should use Edmund Boulevard to the south of the private school's campus.

