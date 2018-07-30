A collision involving two dirt bike motorcycles on a state forest trail in northern Minnesota left one of the riders dead, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Friday evening near Pine River on the Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson Snidarich, 24, of Minneapolis, did not survive the collision, the Sheriff’s Office said. The other rider, Beau Pearcy, 32, of Rice, Minn., escaped injury.

Snidarich had been heading north on the trail, rounded a corner and was sliding as he hit Pearcy coming the other way, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both riders were wearing helmets.