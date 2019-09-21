A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in north Minneapolis, police said.
Minneapolis police said they responded to a ShotSpotter report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of N. Humboldt Avenue in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. They arrived to find a man in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, police said.
STAFF REPORT
