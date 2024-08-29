Zzzzzzz: US Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones

''If I feel tired, I want to sleep, so I go to sleep. Maybe if I have the first match at 11 a.m., I don't have enough time. But any other match, I probably will take a nap for 10 or 15 minutes,'' said Zhang Zhizhen, a 27-year-old who won a silver medal for China in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics. ''Sometimes in the afternoon, I will sleep for one or two hours."