NEW YORK – For two full sets Friday, Alexander Zverev was confused and listless, his body language as poor as his winner-to-error ratio against Pablo Carreno Busta in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Zverev double-faulted and smacked his left high. He put a backhand into the net to cede the opening set and covered his face with both hands. He netted a forehand early in the next set, then turned a forlorn face toward his guest box and put his palms up.

When he pushed a backhand long after 1 hour, 25 minutes of play and shook his head, Zverev trailed by two sets, a deficit the 23-year-old German never had overcome. Never had been to a Grand Slam final, either.

Done and done.

But Zverev constructed quite a comeback, getting his game in gear to beat a fading Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the men's singles title match at Flushing Meadows.

Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Zverev, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem on Sunday, and one will walk away with his first Grand Slam trophy in a mostly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium; spectators were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mentally, I stayed in it. ... A lot of players would have gone away," Zverev said. "There's no easy matches anymore. Sometimes you have to dig deep. Today I dug deep, dug very deep."

Thiem, a 27-year-old from Austria, won a far more entertaining match Friday night, holding off 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5). Medvedev held a set point in both the second and third, but Thiem hung in there both times and now will try to improve on his 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals. He has lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open the past two years and to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open this February.

"I love these big matches — even more when there's a full stadium, but it's also great in front of many, many TV spectators," Thiem said. "To face the best guys in the world, that's what I do the hard work for all the time at home and in the offseason."

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev hadn't dropped a set all tournament until facing Thiem. He'd been broken just three times, a total Thiem matched by Friday's second set.

Medvedev served for the third set at 5-3 and was a point from claiming it but framed a forehand and never got that close again. Just over 20 minutes later, Thiem finished off the straight-set win.

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Djokovic did it against Roger Federer in 2011 — and, keeping good company, he's also the youngest male finalist at any major tournament since Djokovic was 23 in New York in 2010.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of these three: Federer, Nadal or Djokovic.

Zverev's first trip to a major semifinal came in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Thiem, who leads their head-to-head series 7-2.

"A great friendship, a great rivalry," Thiem said.

• Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the women's doubles title in their first tournament together, beating the third-seeded duo of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4