I would argue that a crispy Parmesan coating makes just about anything taste better.

That's even more true for zucchini, and especially handy at the height of summer when the squash is so plentiful that anyone with an edible garden is giving it away.

There's a reason battered-fried zucchini is a staple on Italian and Greek menus — it's irresistible. I relish a pile of it as a shared starter when I'm dining out. But at home, I seek that delight in a more healthful way, less messy than deep-frying, and this recipe answers that call, with Parmesan perks.

These French fry-shaped zucchini pieces are coated in a savory mixture of Parmesan cheese, panko and garlic powder, and baked so they are scrumptiously crunchy outside and soft and tender inside.

To enable the crunch, the zucchini is seeded first, eliminating much of the wateriness that can make baked zucchini soggy. First tossed with egg, the pieces are then coated with the parm-breadcrumb mixture and placed on a sheet pan. A spray of oil helps them brown nicely and carries the flavors, with zero greasiness.

Roasted for just 15 minutes, they come out hot, crisp and tender, delicious on their own, or dipped in warmed marinara sauce. The "fries" are best served immediately, but that's no problem because they're sure to get gobbled up before you can say "summer squash."

Baked Zucchini 'Fries'

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

4 servings

Here, french fry-shaped zucchini pieces are coated in a savory mixture of parmesan cheese, panko and garlic powder, and baked so they are scrumptiously crunchy outside and soft and tender inside. They give all the satisfaction of battered, deep-fried zucchini in a healthier, less messy way. Delicious on their own, or dipped in warmed marinara sauce, the "fries" are best served immediately, but that's no problem because they're sure to get gobbled up before you can say "summer squash."

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 2 medium zucchini (1 lb. total)

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 c. panko

• 1/2 c. (1 1/2 oz.) grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. prepared marinara sauce, for serving, optional

Directions

Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Spray a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Trim the ends off the zucchini, then slice each in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds, then cut the zucchini into 3- to 4-inch-long and 1/2-inch-wide strips, shaped like French fries.

In a medium bowl whisk the egg. On a plate or shallow dish, combine the panko, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder and black pepper.

Add the zucchini to the bowl with the egg and toss to coat. Working with one piece of zucchini at a time, dip each piece into the panko mixture, pressing a bit so it adheres, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining zucchini and panko, then spray generously with the cooking spray.

Roast for about 15 minutes, or until the zucchini fries are tender but still firm, and nicely browned.

While the zucchini is roasting, in a small saucepan over low heat, warm the marinara sauce, if using.

Serve the zucchini hot, with the sauce alongside, if desired.

Nutrition | 63 Calories Per serving (about 8 pieces and 2 tablespoons sauce): 7g Carbohydrates, 27mg Cholesterol, 2g Fat, 1g Fiber, 5g Protein, 1g Saturated Fat, 110mg Sodium, 3g Sugar