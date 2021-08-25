When it comes to zucchini, one size does not fit all.

By this time of year, the pretty, slender batons have ballooned into baseball bats. Too heavy for their vines, they crowd out the garden's tomatoes and peppers. They are simply too big to stuff or slice for the grill, but they're just right for cake, muffins and breads.

Zucchini's mild, slightly sweet-bitter flavor pairs beautifully with the bright notes of lemon and lime, or warm spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Like mashed bananas or applesauce, zucchini adds a texture and moistness to baked goods and gives them a boost of nutrition.

When prepping zucchini for baking, leave it unpeeled; most of the fiber and nutrients are in the skin. If the zucchini feels light for its size, slice it open horizontally and scoop out and discard the seeds and any fibrous or cottony flesh. Use a box grater or food processor fitted with a disc for grating. If you're adding shredded zucchini to your favorite recipe, plan on cutting back on the oil by one-quarter. (If a recipe calls for a cup of oil, reduce the oil to ¾ cup and add in ¼ cup of shredded zucchini.)

Zucchini has a high water content that's best drawn out by draining in a colander set over the sink. Give it about 15 to 20 minutes, then loosely pack it into the measuring cup. One large zucchini will yield about 1 to 1 ½ cups shredded.

This zucchini bread takes the form of a Bundt cake and is blissfully simple to make. Not too sweet, slices are equally delicious served plain or buttered with a cup of strong coffee, or spread with your favorite mild cheese to enjoy with a frosty beer or iced tea.

Zucchini Bundt Bread With Lemon and Ginger

Makes one Bundt Bread (about 12 servings).

Note: A cross between a bread and cake, this tender loaf is sparked with fresh ginger and lemon zest. From Beth Dooley.

• Butter for greasing the pan

• Flour for dusting the pan

• 2 c. flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tsp. lemon zest

• 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• 1 1/2 c. grated zucchini, drained

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter a Bundt pan and lightly dust with flour.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and sugar. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, ginger and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and stir lightly until just combined. Then fold in the zucchini.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a sharp knife or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn the cake out from the pan and continue cooling on a wire rack.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.