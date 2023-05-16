BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Authorities in Slovakia launched an investigation after a zookeeper was found dead in an animal enclosure, officials said Tuesday.
Police said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of the death and declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.
Slovak TV channel Markiza said the owner of the small zoo in the town of Kysucke Nove Mesto was attacked by a lion while feeding the animal. The broadcaster said the man's relatives confirmed the information.
Local media in Slovakia said the zoo bred lions, tigers, goats, sheep, llamas, camels, donkeys, monkeys and other animals.
