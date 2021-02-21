BERLIN — A zookeeper in northwestern Germany was attacked Sunday by a lion as she cleaned its cage, authorities said.
The 25-year-old employee of the Osnabrueck Zoo was not considered seriously injured but was hospitalized as a precaution, police told the dpa news agency.
The woman was attacked just before noon but further details were not immediately available and the zoo could not be reached for comment.
The zoo is closed to the public as part of coronavirus lockdown measures in the area.
