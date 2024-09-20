Zoo Atlanta's last 4 pandas are leaving for China

''While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities' understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,'' said Raymond B. King, the zoo's president and CEO.