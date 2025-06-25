Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji is an animator, illustrator and ceramicist. And they met on Hinge

''If you take a look at Twitter today, or any day for that matter, you know how vicious politics can be,'' he wrote. ''I usually brush it off, whether it's death threats or calls for me to be deported. But it's different when it's about those you love. Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk's office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her.''