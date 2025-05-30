Zion Williamson sued by a woman alleging the Pelicans star committed sexual violence against her

Zion Williamson is being sued by a woman describing herself as a former dating partner and who alleges the New Orleans Pelicans star committed repeated sexual violence against her.
The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday night, identifies the plaintiff as ''Jane Doe.'' She claims she began dating Williamson in 2018, when he played at Duke, and alleges that he engaged in abusive behavior toward her in California, Louisiana and Texas from 2020 until their relationship ended in 2023.
Williamson's New Orleans-based attorney, Michael Balascio, called the claims in the lawsuit ''categorically false and reckless,'' and accused the plaintiff of extortion, which he said has been reported to law enforcement.
''We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,'' Balascio said in a written statement provided to The Associated Press. ''This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.''
The lawsuit alleges that the first instance of sexual violence occurred in a home Williamson had rented in Beverly Hills, California.
The lawsuit also alleges that Williamson temporarily took the plaintiff's mobile phone from her after the first two instances of forced intercourse and also took her laptop after the second.
The complaint includes accusations of strangulation, death threats to the plaintiff and her family, and physical abuse, including being kicked, slammed with a car door, and suffocated until she lost consciousness.
''We're going to be very cautious about litigating this in the press,'' said the plaintiff's attorney, Sam Taylor II, who is with the Lanier Law Firm in Los Angeles.