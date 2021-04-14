MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Supreme Court justices on Wednesday picked Annette Ziegler to replace Patience Roggensack as chief justice.

The court announced the change in a news release. It did not break down how the justices voted. Court spokesman Tom Sheehan didn't respond to messages.

Ziegler, 57, was first elected to the Supreme Court in 2007 and was re-elected in 2017. Court terms are 10 years.

She has served as a circuit judge in Washington County and holds a law degree from Marquette University.

Roggensack, 80, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2003 and again in 2013. The justices selected her to replace Shirley Abrahamson as chief justice in 2015 after voters approved a constitutional amendment giving justices the power to pick their chief. Before the amendment the longest-serving justice was automatically the chief.

The chief justice's term runs two years. The news release said Roggensack didn't want another term in the position but will stay on the court. Both she and Ziegler are part of the court's four-justice conservative majority.