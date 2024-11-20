Zibanejad puts up 2 points as the Rangers top the Canucks 4-3

Canucks: With Miller out of the lineup, Vancouver's depth was tested. The Canucks are also missing all-star goalie Thatcher Demko (knee), sniper Brock Boeser (upper body) and defenseman Derek Forbort (lower body). Coach Rick Tocchet said earlier in the day that Boeser and Forbort skated on Tuesday morning and that Demko had strung together several good practices, but did not offer any expected return dates.