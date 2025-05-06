Zhao's title success at world championships shines light on snooker's growth in China

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Once considered a saloon or rec-room past-time by many, snooker has long been serious business in the U.K. and much of the rest of the world. Now, it seems, it's China's turn in the spotlight.
Zhao Xintong's crowning as Asia's first world snooker champion has put the focus on the growth of the sport in China in a relatively short time.
''There's a new superstar of the game,'' said Mark Williams, 50, the three-time World Champion from Wales who lost to Zhao in the final of the World Snooker Championship, held in Sheffield, north England, on Sunday. ''It could be huge for the sport.''
Brought to China by foreign traders in the 19th century, snooker suffered during the early Communist period, when all pastimes seen as individualistic, bourgeois and foreign were frowned upon. The first ranking event to be held in Asia was the Hong Kong Open in 1989. The following year China hosted the Asian Open.
The death in 1976 of Mao Zedong, opened the doors for the sport and snooker has now moved from smoky backstreet parlors and outdoor shopfront street-side tables — amazingly kept level by the bricks they sat on — to swanky halls and practice venues.
Former world No. 1 Ding Junhui blazed the trail for Zhao and others like him, even as enthusiasm for the sport may be waning somewhat among a younger generation infatuated with e-sports and smartphone games.
Zhao himself may be the best thing to happen to China-British relations in recent years, with ties under pressure over trade and China's curtailment of democracy in the former British colony of Hong Kong. The 28-year-old now lives and trains in Sheffield, and enjoyed strong support from the British fans at Sunday's final.
Raised in the bustling industrial center of Shenzhen, Zhao picked up a cue at age eight and, somewhat surprisingly for education-obsessed Chinese parents, received strong support from his parents, who built him a practice room at home.