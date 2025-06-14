Zelenskyy warns oil price surge could help Russia's war effort

KYIV, Ukraine — A sharp rise in global oil prices following Israeli strikes on Iran will benefit Russia and bolster its military capabilities in the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday in comments that were under embargo until Saturday afternoon.
Speaking to journalists in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said the surge in oil prices threatens Ukraine's position on the battlefield, especially because Western allies have not enforced effective price caps on Russian oil exports.
''The strikes led to a sharp increase in the price of oil, which is negative for us,'' Zelenskyy said. ''The Russians are getting stronger due to greater income from oil exports.''
Global oil prices rose as much as 7% after Israel and Iran exchanged attacks over the past 48 hours, raising concerns that further escalation in the region could disrupt oil exports from the Middle East.
Zelenskyy to address concerns with the US
Zelenskyy said he planned to raise the issue in an upcoming conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
''In the near future, I will be in contact with the American side, I think with the president, and we will raise this issue,'' he said.
Zelenskyy also expressed concern that U.S. military aid could be diverted away from Ukraine toward Israel during renewed tensions in the Middle East.