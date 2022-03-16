More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
Suni Lee details battle with imposter syndrome after gold medal win
In an interview with ESPN, the St. Paul native and Olympic gymnastics all-around champion said she's felt immense pressure to prove her worth as a freshman at Auburn.
Zelenskyy to address U.S. Congress as Russian strikes continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, in his latest video speech. Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.
Vikings
Defensive overhaul continues, Vikings reach deal with linebacker Hicks
Bringing in Jordan Hicks, who played with Arizona, continued efforts to revamp the front seven — and could reflect the end of the linebacker alignment of the Mike Zimmer era.
Twins
Neal: Here's how Twins can kick trade machine into higher gear
Derek Falvey insists the Twins plan is to contend in 2022. While the current roster doesn't meet that expectation, there's still a way for that to happen.
Local
These are Minnesota's top greenhouse gas polluters
About 100 facilities in Minnesota generate about 25% of the state's total greenhouse gases.