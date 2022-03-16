600156447

Zelenskyy to address U.S. Congress as Russian strikes continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, in his latest video speech. Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.