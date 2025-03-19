Zelenskyy says Putin's vow not to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure is 'at odds with reality'

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that a vow by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin not to attack energy infrastructure was ‘’very much at odds with reality'' following an overnight barrage of drone strikes across the country.
Hours before Zelenskyy spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader said he expected to hear more about the American leader’s Tuesday phone call with Putin about the proposed limited ceasefire and to discuss the next steps to be taken.
‘‘Even last night, after Putin’s conversation with ... Trump, when Putin said that he was allegedly giving orders to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy, there were 150 drones launched overnight, including on energy facilities,‘’ Zelenskyy said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Kremlin says Ukraine not keeping its end of the bargain
Russia responded by saying it had halted its targeting of Ukraine’s energy facilities and accused Kyiv of attacking equipment near one of its pipelines.
‘‘Unfortunately, we see that for now there is no reciprocity on the part of the Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian strikes on civilian areas followed Putin’s refusal to back a full 30-day ceasefire during discussions with Trump, though he said he would immediately pause strikes against the power grid.
The White House described the call between Trump and Putin as the first step in a ‘’movement to peace'' that Washington hopes will include a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and eventually a full and lasting end to the fighting.