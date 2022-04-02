Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
Hennepin County could suspend or fire more than 100 employees not vaccinated for COVID
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
Thousands of jars of Skippy peanut butter recalled over possible metal shards
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
UConn turns Paige on Stanford, moves within one game of title
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
A reboot takes a 1970s Edina ranch home from drab to fab
These Minnesota artists want to make a creative portrait — of your pet
New enforcement vs. distracted driving begins in Minnesota
next
600161640
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
April 2, 2022 — 10:38am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
Coronavirus
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
April 1
Colleges
UConn turns Paige on Stanford, moves within one game of title
10:01am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
Coronavirus
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
April 1
Colleges
UConn turns Paige on Stanford, moves within one game of title
10:01am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Taste
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
March 31
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
8:00am
Colleges
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
10:06am
Business
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
More From Star Tribune
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
UConn turns Paige on Stanford, moves within one game of title
More From Star Tribune
Stress mounts for Minnesota workers returning to the office
Reusse: ESPN's Rowe sets standard for sideline reporters with passion, professionalism
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
Iconic eats of the Twin Cities: 40 dishes you need to have and where to get them
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
UConn turns Paige on Stanford, moves within one game of title
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Buyers battle for $1 million houses in the Twin Cities area
8:00am
Omicron 'stealth' subvariant takes over in Minnesota
Apr. 1
Hennepin County could suspend or fire more than 100 employees not vaccinated for COVID
Apr. 1
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.