Zelenskyy agrees to a limited ceasefire as Trump floats US ownership of Ukraine's power plants

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed Wednesday to a limited ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested during a call with the embattled country’s leader that he consider American ownership of Ukraine’s power plants to ensure their long-term security.
Trump told Zelenskyy that the U.S could be ‘’very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," according to a White House statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz that described the call as ‘’fantastic.‘’
‘‘One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said on social media following the roughly hourlong call, which came a day after Trump held similar talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. ‘’I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it.‘’
Trump suggested ‘’American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure,‘’ according to White House officials. The idea was floated even as the Trump administration looks to finalize an agreement to gain access to Ukraine’s critical minerals as partial repayment for U.S. support for Ukraine during the war.
White House officials did not reveal any further details about Trump’s thinking on potential American involvement with Ukrainian power plant.
Weeks after a disastrous Oval Office meeting between the two leaders that led to Trump temporarily pausing intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine, Trump and Zelenskyy had ‘’a very good conversation'' in which they joked around, according to a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to comment publicly. There was an emphasis during the call on how any ceasefire process would need to be monitored and how the various negotiating teams would still need to resolve technical issues, the official said.
During the call, Zelenskyy requested additional Patriot defense missile systems. Rubio and Waltz said Trump ‘’agreed to work with him to find what was available, particularly in Europe."
Trump has made clear that quickly ending the war is a top priority for his new administration. He has repeatedly complained about the cost — the U.S. has sent Ukraine more than $180 billion in military and economic aid since the start of the war.