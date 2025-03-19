Zelenskyy agrees to a limited ceasefire as Trump floats US ownership of Ukraine's power plants

Weeks after a disastrous Oval Office meeting between the two leaders that led to Trump temporarily pausing intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine, Trump and Zelenskyy had ‘’a very good conversation'' in which they joked around, according to a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to comment publicly. There was an emphasis during the call on how any ceasefire process would need to be monitored and how the various negotiating teams would still need to resolve technical issues, the official said.