COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.
The Crew (9-1-3) are unbeaten in six games and have won four of their last five.
Santos bent an arcing ball to the center of the area, where Zelarayán opened the scoring with a diving header in the 31st minute. Santos faked right and went back to his left before blasting a left-footer the deflected off the hands of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and then the crossbar in the 70th.
Robin Lod scored in the 88th minute for Minnesota (5-5-3).
