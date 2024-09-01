The Twins trailed by a touchdown before the first inning was over on a somber Saturday night when they finally, mercifully lost 15-0 to Toronto at Target Field.
Zebby Matthews allows nine earned runs, Twins throttled 15-0 by Blue Jays
The Blue Jays hit four home runs — three of them two-run shots, including two in a row to start the game — and gave former Twins star starter José Berríos all the cushion he would need before his team made an out.
Toronto led 7-0 after the first inning, 9-0 after two and 11-0 after three. The Blue Jays chased Twins rookie Zebby Matthews from the game after two innings, replaced by a succession of relief help that totaled five by night’s end while manager Rocco Baldelli tried to minimize the burden on his bullpen.
Infielder Kyle Farmer pitched the final two innings, lobbing the ball to the plate while giving up five hits and three runs. Farmer pitched an inning and a third in a game with Cincinnati in 2019.
Toronto added that fourth homer in the sixth inning and then scored one more run in the sixth before tacking on the three runs off Farmer.
It was the Twins’ worst loss by margin of defeat this season, and the 23 hits they gave up was also a season high. And it was also the second time in five games that the Twins trailed 9-0 in the second inning — they did that Monday night against Atlanta, too.
The Twins now lost nine of their past 12 games, falling to 2-6 on a nine-game homestand that ends Sunday. Saturday’s announced attendance was 30,517 on a gorgeous late summer night.
Twins starting center fielder Manny Margot left the game in the sixth inning because of right groin tightness, and was replaced by Austin Martin.
Matthews had made his MLB debut with a 13-3 victory over Kansas City on August 13. He’s now 1-2 after his fourth MLB start, coming in a season when he made 18 appearances in three minor league levels and pitched two innings. He did so despite walking off the mound trailing 9-0 after he allowed those three two-run homers.
Included was Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho’s 419-yard smash to center field on a 2-2 fastball that drove in lead-off hitter George Springer ahead of him.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled to center after that and cleanup hitter Spencer Horwitz homered 381 feet to center field, on a 1-0 count. Catcher Alejandro Kirk doubled a batter later and after a mound visit to Matthews and a ground-rule double, Kirk scored to make it 5-0 still in that first inning.
Last place in the AL East, Toronto scored twice more in the first for that 7-0 lead before they scored two more in the second and then two more in the third off reliever Michael Tonkin.
The Blue Jays batted around the order in the first inning. The damage might have been even worse to the Twins had Matthews not struck out Springer and Varsho to end the inning.
Matthews threw 62 pitches in his two innings, giving up nine runs on 10 hits. Of the six outs he recorded, five of them were strikeouts.
In the first inning alone, Matthews threw 44 pitches — 27 of them strikes — and faced 11 batters.
An eighth-round pick out of Western Carolina in the 2022 draft, Matthews is ranked by MLB.com the No. 5 prospect in the Twins organization and its top-ranked pitcher. He impressed in his previous outing last Sunday, when he gave up one run on four hits with no walks and a career-high seven strikeouts in five innings in a 3-2 home loss to St. Louis.
Tonkin pitched one inning before manager Rocco Baldelli summoned Scott Blewett for three innings and Caleb Thielbar for one.
Meanwhile, Berríos kept right on throwing for the Blue Jays through six innings, giving up only three singles. He departed after throwing only 63 pitches albeit with a 12-run lead.
