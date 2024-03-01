CHICAGO — Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Thursday night.

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, giving him 100 points in 61 games this season. Ross Colton and Devon Toews also scored, and Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first career shutout in nine NHL appearances.

The Avalanche improved to 2-1 against the Blackhawks this season. The teams play again on Monday night at Colorado.

Last-place Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game and is now 5-20-4 in its last 29 games.

Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for Chicago.

Colton's 13th goal gave Colorado a 2-0 lead 6:56 into the second period. With Connor Bedard in the penalty box for interference, Colton flipped a rebound over a prone Mrazek after his redirection was stopped by the goaltender.

Colton had no points in his previous four games. MacKinnon picked up his 64th assist on the play.

Parise then finished Ryan Johansen's drive to the net, knocking it home at 7:38 for his third goal in his 12th game with Colorado. He also scored in the first on a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Jack Johnson.

Toews made it 4-0 when he drove a slap shot by Mrazek on the goaltender's stick side with 1.7 seconds left in the period. It was the 11th goal on the season for the defenseman.

MacKinnon added his 36th goal with 2:28 left in the third, sending a wrist shot between Mrazek's legs.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl