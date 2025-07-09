Zach McKinstry picked as AL All-Star sub as Tigers tie Dodgers for most picks for Midsummer Classic

The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the majors. Now they are tied for having the most All-Stars, too.
Zach McKinstry was picked Wednesday to replace Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who has been dealing with a rib injury. The infielder-outfielder will join Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Javier Báez and Riley Greene — all AL starters — and staff ace Tarik Skubal, who also is among the candidates to start the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes was picked Wednesday to replace the Guardians' José Ramírez, who had been the starting third baseman. That gives the Astros four All-Stars in Peña and pitchers Hunter Brown and Josh Hader.
The Guardians said Ramírez wanted ''to focus on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season.''
The five All-Stars for Detroit is tied for the most with the World Series champion Dodgers, who have DH Shohei Ohtani, catcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman starting for the NL along with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Yamamoto is scheduled to start Sunday for Los Angeles, so Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott has been picked to replace him.
McKinstry and Paredes make four total replacements and 69 players between the two All-Star teams. The other substitution was Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for Boston's Alex Bregman, who has been dealing with a strained right quadriceps.
The Tigers have been one of the surprise stories of the first half of the season. After going 86-76 and tying for second in the AL Central last season, 6 1/2 games behind the division-winning Guardians, they were off to a 59-34 start heading into Wednesday night's series finale against Tampa Bay — three games ahead of the Dodgers for the best record in the majors.