WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Zach Hyman scored his 51st goal of the season 1:22 into overtime, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg on Tuesday night and sending the Jets to their fourth straight loss.

Hyman, whose winner was the 200th goal of his career, has five goals in a four-game scoring streak.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor Brown and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who halted a two-game skid. Nugent-Hopkins added an assist and Connor McDavid finished with two assists, extending his point streak to five games with one goal and 12 assists. Stuart Skinner stopped 22 shots for Edmonton, which went 1-2 on a three-game trip.

Trailing 3-1 six minutes into the third period, Winnipeg rallied behind goals Brenden Dillon and Sean Monahan in a one-minute span and tied it at 10:39. Mason Appleton also scored and Neal Pionk had a pair of assists for the Jets, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, which opened a five-game homestand with its sixth sellout of the season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Jets: Host Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

