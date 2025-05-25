Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series.
Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists.
Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net to improve to 4-4 in postseason play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn't a shutout.
The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.
Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.
Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas' net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.
Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.
Edmonton started the scoring with six minutes remaining in the opening period as a Bouchard bomb from the point made its way through traffic for his sixth of the playoffs.