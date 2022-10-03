More from Star Tribune
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
Eat & Drink National Taco Day: A restaurant critic's quest to find the Twin Cities area's perfect taco
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mild, plenty of clouds with chances of a passing shower
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
County attorneys endorse Keith Ellison after sheriffs backed GOP nominee Jim Schultz
Law enforcement leaders pick sides in competitive Minnesota attorney general's race.
Politics
A bipartisan bill in Congress could mark a new chapter in the fight to preserve wildlife
The plan would spend $1.4B a year to save species.
Twins
Neal: Five moves the Twins need to make before Opening Day 2023
Two coaching decisions, two free-agent targets and a long-term contract — get these done and next summer won't be a sequel.
North Metro
Citing discrimination, ex-fire captain terminated while on leave for PTSD sues Brooklyn Park
His attorney is filing a similar lawsuit for a Brooklyn Park police detective also terminated over PTSD leave.