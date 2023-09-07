COUNTRY
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
The contrasting textures of Bryan's ragged croak and Musgraves' opalescent trill bring a tension to this wrenching duet from Bryan's new self-titled release. The imagery is as vivid as a series of Polaroids — a beach towel drying on a clothesline; a beat-up old Ford; a ratty basement sofa — while the emotion that these two singers bring to the tale makes the song downright haunting.
LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times
POP/ROCK
Doja Cat, "Demons"
A brash, blown-speaker quality animates the latest single from Doja Cat's upcoming album, "Scarlet." "How my demons look now that my pockets full?" she shouts with a defiant rasp, before switching to a lighter and more viciously humorous register on the verses. ("Who are you, and what are those? You are gross!") "Demons" also features a horror movie-inspired video, which stars Christina Ricci and features a very creepy Doja slithering around like a red-eyed monster. Other pop stars merely tune out their haters; Doja exorcises them.
LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times
Peter Gabriel, "Love Can Heal"
An expansive sound design — with bell-toned ostinatos, throaty cellos and multidirectional echoes — underlines Gabriel's troubled but determined optimism in a new track from his gradually accruing album "I/O." His vocal sets aside his usual grizzled hoarseness for a modest tenor; a choir joins him, yet the song stays fragile.
JON PARELES, New York Times
Al Green, "Perfect Day"
Here is the 77-year-old's first single in five years: a sumptuous reimagining of Lou Reed's 1972 classic "Perfect Day." Green's rendition is gently jubilant, smoothing out the prickly edges of Reed's delivery and changing a lyric about sangria to "drink wiiiiine in the park." Al Green: no fan of sangria, apparently.
LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times
HIP-HOP/R&B
Nicki Minaj, "Last Time I Saw You"
Minaj doesn't usually admit to any regrets or second thoughts. But she does in this song that seesaws between guitar-flecked ballad and rueful rapping. "I wish I remembered to say I'd do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I'd bore you," she sings, confessing that she was the one in the wrong.
JON PARELES, New York Times
