COUNTRY

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

The contrasting textures of Bryan's ragged croak and Musgraves' opalescent trill bring a tension to this wrenching duet from Bryan's new self-titled release. The imagery is as vivid as a series of Polaroids — a beach towel drying on a clothesline; a beat-up old Ford; a ratty basement sofa — while the emotion that these two singers bring to the tale makes the song downright haunting.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

POP/ROCK

Doja Cat, "Demons"

A brash, blown-speaker quality animates the latest single from Doja Cat's upcoming album, "Scarlet." "How my demons look now that my pockets full?" she shouts with a defiant rasp, before switching to a lighter and more viciously humorous register on the verses. ("Who are you, and what are those? You are gross!") "Demons" also features a horror movie-inspired video, which stars Christina Ricci and features a very creepy Doja slithering around like a red-eyed monster. Other pop stars merely tune out their haters; Doja exorcises them.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Peter Gabriel, "Love Can Heal"

An expansive sound design — with bell-toned ostinatos, throaty cellos and multidirectional echoes — underlines Gabriel's troubled but determined optimism in a new track from his gradually accruing album "I/O." His vocal sets aside his usual grizzled hoarseness for a modest tenor; a choir joins him, yet the song stays fragile.

JON PARELES, New York Times

Al Green, "Perfect Day"

Here is the 77-year-old's first single in five years: a sumptuous reimagining of Lou Reed's 1972 classic "Perfect Day." Green's rendition is gently jubilant, smoothing out the prickly edges of Reed's delivery and changing a lyric about sangria to "drink wiiiiine in the park." Al Green: no fan of sangria, apparently.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

HIP-HOP/R&B

Nicki Minaj, "Last Time I Saw You"

Minaj doesn't usually admit to any regrets or second thoughts. But she does in this song that seesaws between guitar-flecked ballad and rueful rapping. "I wish I remembered to say I'd do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I'd bore you," she sings, confessing that she was the one in the wrong.

JON PARELES, New York Times

New releases