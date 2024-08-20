Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

More than any other country music artist touring arenas or stadiums, this folky and folksy Oklahoma singer’s concerts are all about the songs. There are older ones like 2019′s “Heading South,” which earned him viral fame while he was still serving in the U.S. Navy. There are his first chart-toppers, 2022′s “Something in the Orange” and “I Remember Everything,” the latter of which paired him with Kacey Musgraves. And there’s his newest hit, the funeral-inspired “Pink Skies,” another No. 1 even though Bryan still receives very little of the radio play that other major country acts rely on. Whatever the song, fans sing along louder to his than at just about any other concert. Fellow Okies the Turnpike Troubadours open his biggest local gig yet. (5:30 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $300 & up, axs.com)