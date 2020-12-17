The CEO of the YWCA Minneapolis resigned abruptly Friday after less than a year in the top job.
Michelle Basham resigned Friday citing personal reasons. She started the leadership role in January. No other information was provided about Basham's departure, but the board chair Jeninne McGee said in a short statement that Basham's tenure came "during an unprecedented time in our history."
Basham previously led the nonprofit, Bridge for Youth, for four years and was CEO of YWCA Delaware. At the YWCA Minneapolis, she replaced Luz María Frías, who held the top spot from 2016 to 2019. The YWCA has about a $22 million budget and nearly 600 employees.
KELLY SMITH
