Yuen: How ‘Aunt Tracy’ from Anoka County coached Emma Thompson on the Minnesota accent

“You know what it was that finally made it click?” she told Hewitt. “Being in the cold. That’s when I started to understand why people talk the way they do. It’s like when you go to the South, you understand why people talk slowly, sitting in their rocking chairs in the heat. It happens that way up north, too. In Minnesota, I stepped off that plane that first day, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s cold. I get why people don’t open their mouths too wide and why the sound is a little nasal.’ ”