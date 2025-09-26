Yuen: How ‘Aunt Tracy’ from Anoka County coached Emma Thompson on the Minnesota accent

Ask any Hollywood A-lister: The Minnesota accent is an enigma.
Emma Thompson is the latest to give it a stab. Thompson stars in the thriller, “Dead of Winter,” which is set in rural Minnesota and opens in theaters Friday. The native Londoner drilled for the part not by way of a professional dialogue coach, but by going straight to the source: Aunt Tracy from Anoka County.
Film co-writer Dalton Leeb, originally from Coon Rapids, enlisted his aunt, Tracy Dooley, to help Thompson perfect the hard-to-master accent, as first reported by WCCO. Leeb wanted Thompson’s character, Barb, to sound like his late grandmother, whom he’s described as a strong woman who could confront adversity with a sense of humor. Out of all of his aunts and uncles, Dooley, the 10th of 12 children, sounded the most like her.
“I’m loud and I kinda laugh loud,” Dooley told me.
The Minnesota accent is notoriously difficult for outsiders to achieve. “It’s the hardest accent I’ve ever had to do,” Charlize Theron said, when her film “North Country” hit theaters in 2005.
Minneapolis native Larissa Kokernot played a sex worker from Chaska with some of the most memorable lines in the movie “Fargo.” After filmmaker Joel Coen saw Kokernot’s audition tape, he tapped her to coach Frances McDormand on how to achieve an intense rural Minnesota accent.
While Minnesotans remain divided on whether McDormand got it right, Kokernot was satisfied with her elocution. She said McDormand instinctively could mimic the accent in a way that the actor’s dialect coach could not.
“It’s trickier for people than you’d guess,” Kokernot said. “The dialect coach, every time she tried to do it, she sounded more Irish than Minnesotan. It’s flatter than people want it to be. It’s less rolling, and there’s less variance in tone.”