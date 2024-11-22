Yuen: Caregiving can be complex, especially if it’s for a parent who has harmed you

Should you confront your parent about the harm they caused you?

Examine the pros and cons from your specific situation and needs. LaCroix says she would urge the adult child to consider what they hope to achieve with a difficult conversation. “If what you’re hoping for is some relief or acknowledgment from the parents, I would say in my experience, usually that doesn’t happen,” she said.

She said parents may respond defensively and reject their children’s truth. “It can be very difficult to see we’ve hurt someone we’ve cared about.”

What if I feel guilty about my decision to step away?

Explore the source of your guilt, which implies that you are behaving badly.

“Is having a boundary that is there to protect yourself, or the life you have created in the wake of the abuse done by the elder, doing something wrong?” Brown said. “Often a survivor was given the implicit message that their existence was for the use of the parent, period. That they existed simply to fulfill a parent’s needs, be they sexual, emotional, you name it. When we stand back from that, it’s clear how wrong that message is.”

You have power

Remember that whatever you decide, it’s your choice to make. And you have the right to change your mind. Recognize the agency you have.