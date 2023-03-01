A local YouTuber took advantage of last week's snowstorm, which cleared downtown streets of parked cars and traffic, to fulfill a quirky dream: sledding in a bed towed behind a pickup truck.

Sitting in the middle of a full-size bed, each leg of which was nailed to a saucer-shaped sled, Tanner Charles Schaaf bed-sledded past the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium, then posted a video to Twitter on Friday. The comfy ride was complete with a mattress, blankets, pillows and two matching nightstands with a working lamp.

Schaaf turns out to be only one of a handful of Minnesotans who took to the streets during the snowstorm. Another opportunist was caught on camera car-skiing through downtown Shakopee.

Schaaf, who grew up in Kingston, Minn., has done plenty of engine-aided sledding in his time.

"I've done sledding attached to the back of a car and did snowboarding [also attached to the back of a vehicle] with friends," he said. "With this historic snowstorm, I wanted to do something unique and something I've never seen before."

Schaaf bought the bed frame, mattress and the nightstand on Facebook Marketplace and found a matching nightstand at a thrift store. He and his friends had just a day and a half to make the device ahead of the storm.

"We nailed in four saucer sleds on the bottom of this bed and prayed it would work," he said.

Schaaf and crew took steps to ensure he wouldn't be in danger by testing the bed-sled in advance and making sure it would stop when the vehicle stopped. With the snow emergency in place, they weren't concerned about having to dodge parked cars during the midnight run.

The truck didn't go above 30 miles per hour, but Schaaf said it felt like the bed was zooming through the empty downtown streets.

Despite their planning, their joyride was short lived.

"After 2 miles the whole left side of the frame snapped off. We were able to fix it with duct tape then and keep going," Schaaf said. "Then the whole back end [of the bed frame] fell off and we knew it was time to end it."

So far, only short clips of the video have been shared. Schaaf said he'd post it in its entirety on his YouTube channel later this week.

Schaaf has garnered about 25,000 subscribers from his YouTube videos that include storm chasing. He's been enlisting a group of friends to pull off crazy capers and creating vlog content that has a similar feel to popular videos by Mr. Beast and David Dobrik.

When asked what his next feat would be, he could only say: "It will be something no one has seen before."