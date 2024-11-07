Nation

YouTuber known for drag race videos crashes speeding BMW and dies

A car influencer who posted YouTube videos of drag races on New York City streets died when he crashed his speeding BMW into a light pole near John F. Kennedy airport, police said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 5:43PM

NEW YORK — A car influencer who posted YouTube videos of drag races on New York City streets died when he crashed his speeding BMW into a light pole near John F. Kennedy airport, police said.

Andre Beadle, 25, crashed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Nassau Expressway near the airport, the NYPD said in a news release. Beadle was thrown from the car in front of a small crowd of horrified spectators.

Beadle, who lived in the Bronx and was known on social media as 1Stockf30, had 240,000 followers on Instagram and 59,000 on YouTube. He had posted videos of himself racing his purple BMW M240 on city streets and at a racing track in Pennsylvania.

In one nighttime video, a group of men is seen blocking off traffic on a city highway and then slicking the roadway to prepare for the race.

Fans posted tributes after Beadle's death. ''Rest easy,'' one Instagram poster said. ''You did great things for the street and drag racing scene. Forever a legend.'' Others criticized him for failing to take safety seriously.

Police said the crash was under investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations

Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.

Nation

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside

card image

Nation

Arizona high court won't review Kari Lake's appeal over 2022 governor's race defeat