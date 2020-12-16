The pause on youth sports in Minnesota, set to expire Friday night, will be extended for two more weeks.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Wednesday that youth sports teams will be able to start practicing on Jan. 4 and that fitness classes will be allowed to resume on that date as well.

Fitness studios and gyms will be able to reopen at a quarter of their capacity, with a 100-person limit. People must wear masks and maintain 12 feet of social distancing.

The Jan. 4 start date was among three options that the Minnesota State High School League anticipated when its board met earlier this month. The other dates were Dec. 21 and Jan. 18.

For youth sports played outside of high school, games and tournaments are unlikely to be allowed until a later date to be determined.

PAUL KLAUDA