Your Dream Home Starts Here: Navigating Mortgage Costs with Blaze Credit Union

The cost of purchasing a home largely depends on your location and the type of home you’re buying. Regardless of your budget, there are certain expenses you’ll need to consider for any home purchase. First, you’ll need funds for a down payment. The down payment is typically a percentage of the home’s total price. For first-time buyers, down payments can be as low as 3-5%. However, some programs require even less for a down payment. Blaze Credit Union offers a 1% down payment option for qualified first-time homebuyers. A Blaze mortgage loan officer can help you explore available options based on your specific situation.