Your Dream Home Starts Here: Navigating Mortgage Costs with Blaze Credit Union

Have you found yourself frequently searching MLS listings? Maybe your free time is spent drafting ideal house plans? These activities might be a sign you’re ready to start your homebuying journey.
While knowing where you want to live and the type of home that will best suit your needs is a good place to start, understanding the costs will help you determine your purchase options.
Down Payments
The cost of purchasing a home largely depends on your location and the type of home you’re buying. Regardless of your budget, there are certain expenses you’ll need to consider for any home purchase. First, you’ll need funds for a down payment. The down payment is typically a percentage of the home’s total price. For first-time buyers, down payments can be as low as 3-5%. However, some programs require even less for a down payment. Blaze Credit Union offers a 1% down payment option for qualified first-time homebuyers. A Blaze mortgage loan officer can help you explore available options based on your specific situation.
Buyers are encouraged to put down 20% to avoid paying for private mortgage insurance (PMI). PMI is a protection for the lender against you defaulting on the loan. If you put down 20% or more, you won’t need mortgage insurance. If your down payment is less than 20%, you’ll need to plan on an additional cost of up to a few hundred dollars each month on top of your regular mortgage payment.
Mortgage and Fees
To know what you can afford, you’ll want to get preapproved for a mortgage. Preapproval is not a guarantee you will qualify for a mortgage, but when a lender looks at your income, assets, and credit score, they’ll give you an idea of the types of loans you qualify for, how much you can borrow, and potential interest rates.
Your mortgage payment depends on the principal amount borrowed, the interest rate for borrowing the money, and the term or length of the mortgage. Typically, lenders want your mortgage payment (including PMI, property taxes, and homeowners’ insurance) to stay below 28% of your gross monthly income. As part of the preapproval, lenders assess other debts, like car and credit card payments, but they don’t consider how much you spend on other bills or expenses.