Some earbuds are better suited for workouts than others.

They should be wireless, so there's no cable to restrict your movement. They should provide a secure and comfortable fit — losing an earbud during a run or bike ride is a serious bummer. Decent sound quality and durability are also essential. And they need to be sweat-resistant, if not fully waterproof, for obvious reasons.

Here are three recommended models:

Bose Sport Earbuds ($179) offer good sound and a secure fit. They are splash-resistant and equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, with three color options available. Battery life is five hours. But they don't have noise-canceling technology like Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds, which cost $100 more and provide an extra hour of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro ($199) aren't advertised as sports earbuds, but they're good for running thanks to their light weight, true-wireless design and fit. They provide improved bass performance, effective noise cancellation and excellent call quality, and are sweat-resistant.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series ($100) are recommended for Android users. They look and sound similar to last year's Pixel Buds 2, but are more affordable. They don't offer active noise-canceling but the integrated stabilizer arcs (aka sport fins) help keep the buds securely in your ears and they're rated as splash-proof.