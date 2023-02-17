YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Adrian Nelson had 19 points and Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 87-58 on Thursday night.
Nelson had eight rebounds for the Penguins (21-7, 13-4 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill scored 18 points, going 7 of 15 (2 for 6 from distance). Bryce McBride shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
Elijah Jamison finished with 12 points and two steals for the Panthers (18-9, 12-5). Milwaukee also got 10 points from BJ Freeman. Justin Thomas also had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Gentry Academy sinks Hill-Murray again in girls hockey section final
The Stars defeated the Pioneers at the same point in two overtimes last season.
Sports
Giannis sets assists mark, hurts wrist; Bucks beat Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo broke Milwaukee's career assists record before leaving the game because of a sprained right wrist, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100 on Thursday night.
Sports
Johnson scores in 3rd period, Blue Jackets beat Jets 3-1
Kent Johnson's third-period goal was the tiebreaker, Joonas Korpisalo had 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Cheeks has 18 in Robert Morris' 71-56 victory over Green Bay
Enoch Cheeks' 18 points helped Robert Morris defeat Green Bay 71-56 on Thursday night.
Sports
Youngstown State earns 87-58 victory against Milwaukee
Adrian Nelson had 19 points and Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 87-58 on Thursday night.