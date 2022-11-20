ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dwayne Cohill's 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat UCSD 73-54 on Saturday night.
Cohill finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Penguins (4-1). Bryce McBride scored 16 points while going 5 of 5 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Malek Green recorded 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
J'Raan Brooks finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons (1-4). Justin DeGraaf added nine points and six rebounds for UCSD. Francis Nwaokorie also recorded eight points and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 23-3 at halftime. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Smith, Jeffers score 17, Radford wins 90-75 against Army
DaQuan Smith's 17 points helped Radford defeat Army 90-75 on Sunday.
Sports
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran.
Sports
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier.
Sports
2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12