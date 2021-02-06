MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points as Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 84-78 in overtime on Friday night.

Quisenberry made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Naz Bohannon had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Youngstown State (9-10, 5-10 Horizon League). Michael Akuchie added 13 points. Garrett Covington had 10 points and six rebounds.

AJ Bramah had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (3-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Kahliel Spear added 17 points and three blocks. Enoch Cheeks had 12 points.

Jon Williams, who finished with 12 points and nine assists for RMU, hit the last of his four 3-pointers as time expired in regulation.

