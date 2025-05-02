Youngkin cuts $900 million from amended Virginia budget ahead of economic uncertainty

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Friday that he would trim Virginia's budget by $900 million in light of next year's tax revenue projections, which could decrease as the White House's reshaping of federal spending spurs economic uncertainty in the state.
At a news conference, Youngkin announced he had signed the bipartisan budget bill adopted in February by the Virginia General Assembly but vetoed 37 line items, winnowing state spending to create a rainy day cushion.
Youngkin said that while he still supported President Donald Trump's culling of federal spending and dramatic reshaping of global trade through tariffs, he also acknowledged that the changes could hurt Virginia in the short term.
''The President's actions to reset fiscal spending and reset unbalanced trade relationships are expected to have some impact in the near term on not only the Virginia workforce, but also the revenues that we collect,'' he said. ''Therefore, this ($900 million trim) is prudent, sound budgeting, putting the Commonwealth in a strong, dynamic position.''
The cuts mainly sever funds allotted for 10 capital projects for higher education institutions, Youngkin said, adding that he also cut funding for long-term investment projects that could be funded under existing appropriations.
The budget vetoes also scrap funds for a public-private partnership for child care, Youngkin said. The governor described the amendment as an innovative idea but ''not ready for prime time yet.'' He said he hoped the legislature would take up the amendment again next year.
Youngkin's announcement comes after he proposed in late March more than 200 amendments to the Virginia House budget bill that would have cut the proposed state spending provisions by $300 million.
Youngkin's edits, however, were largely ignored by Democrats who have majorities in both chambers. After they returned to Richmond for a one-day session, lawmakers accepted about 30 of Youngkin's proposed budget revisions and scrapped the remaining amendments.