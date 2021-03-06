Handoff to Klint
Youngest NFL offensive coordinators:
31: Joe Brady, Panthers
32: Kellen Moore, Cowboys
33: Mike LaFleur, Jets
34: Klint Kubiak, Vikings
34: Tim Kelly, Texans
Gophers
Gophers hockey beats Michigan 4-2 but Big Ten title slips away
Before the puck dropped Saturday afternoon, the Gophers already knew they were destined for second place behind Wisconsin.
Sports
Broome, Morehead St. beat Belmont 86-71 in OVC title game
Johni Broome scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds and Morehead State cruised to a 86-71 win over top-seeded Belmont on Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game.
Twins
Young Twins stars comfortable with compromise with long-term contracts
Twins players realize that they are potentially sacrificing greater earnings in exchange for security in case of injury or ineffectiveness.
Wild
Wild comes unglued in 5-2 loss at Arizona to end road trip
Ahead 2-0 early, the Wild lost its way and did not recover, settling for a split with the Coyotes that sent the Wild home 1-2-1 from its four-game road trip.
Sports
Wild notes: Linemates' chemistry on display vs. Coyotes
The continued chemistry between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello was unmistakable in the Wild's 5-1 takedown of the Coyotes on Friday.