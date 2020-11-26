KENNESAW, Ga. — Chris Youngblood came off the bench to score 17 points, including five 3-pointers, in his collegiate debut to carry Kennesaw State to an 87-40 win over Carver College on Wednesday.
Spencer Rodgers had 13 points for Kennesaw State, Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Alex Peterson had nine rebounds.
Stephon Augusta had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cougars, who fielded seven players. Carver competes in the NCCAA, an association for Christian colleges. Bryson Scott and Lawrence Simmons each added eight rebounds.
