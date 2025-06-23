Young Thug performs for the first time since leaving jail, teams with Travis Scott and T.I.: Photos

Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is known for his eccentric style, mumble rap and squeaky, high-pitched vocals. He shot to popularity with breakout hits including ''Stoner'' and ''Best Friend." He also co-wrote the hit ''This is America'' with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.