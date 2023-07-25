More from Star Tribune
Young talent at the State Fair
First day of Auditions for the 50th Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest. 30 preteen division acts, 42 teen division acts and 48 open division acts will advance to the semifinals during the State Fair.
GALLERY: A look into the Hastings Water Treatment Plant
Due to new PFA standards from the Department of Health, Hastings' water will be above allowable levels and need treatment. The solution is a $62M water treatment plant — or plants — but this leaves a problem in procuring the money.
Loons dominate Puebla 4-0 in Leagues Cup play
Minnesota United FC defeated Puebla 4-0 in a Leagues Cup match Sunday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul.
Twins defeat White Sox 5-4 in 12 innings.
Ryan Jeffers singled to right with the bases loaded to give the Twins a walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox in the 12th inning Sunday afternoon.